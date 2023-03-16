Air Force: Modern fighter jets needed to counter new Russian gliding bomb

Ukrainian Air Force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat confirmed on March 6 that Russia has used new 1.5-ton UPAB-1500B gliding bombs for the first time, designed to hit highly-protected objects at a range of up to 40 kilometers against Ukraine.

Speaking on live television, Ihnat emphasized that it was crucial that Ukraine receives the modern fighting jets, such as F-16s, to “counter this threat, to protect our cities and villages.”

The bombs' use was first reported on March 4 by Ukrainian military-focused outlet Defense Express, which said that they had been dropped on targets a few weeks prior in Ukraine's northern Chernihiv Oblast.

The guided bomb, first unveiled at a Russian arms expo in 2019, has since undergone full testing, been delivered to the Russian air force, and received its first orders for export, the article said.

According to its state-owned manufacturer, the bomb carries a 1,010 kg concrete-piercing high-explosive payload.