Air defense downs 2 Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones over Kyiv Sea.
November 17, 2022 10:31 am
The information was provided by the Kyiv city military administration.
The authorities said earlier that two Russian cruise missiles had also been shot down in Kyiv.
The Kyiv Sea is a water reservoir north of Kyiv.
One hell of a year
Last November, the Kyiv Independent was founded by 30 journalists who were fired for defending their editorial independence. One year later, we are the voice of Ukraine bringing you the unfiltered truth about Russia’s brutal war. Stand with the Kyiv Independent.