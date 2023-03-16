Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, March 16, 2023

State reconstruction project provides temporary work to 8,500 people

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 6, 2023 4:22 pm
Share

The "Army of Recover" government project has provided temporary work to 8,500 unemployed people since its creation in the fall of 2022, according to Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

Some 4,500 unemployed people from across Ukraine have found temporary work with the project since the start of the new year, the report says.

Svyrydenko said the project aims to involve temporarily unemployed people in "socially useful" work that aids in the reconstruction of Ukraine and corresponds to the needs of specific oblasts. Examples of such work include distributing humanitarian aid, clearing rubble from buildings damaged by Russian attacks, or providing services as "invincibility centers."

Poltava Oblast has the highest number of involvement, with 2,621 people, followed by 1,350 people in Donetsk Oblast, 1,193 people in Kyiv Oblast, and 1,179 people in Sumy Oblast.

The National Bank of Ukraine reported the unemployment rate at 26% as of January 2023.

The Economy Ministry said in November that at least 5 million people had lost jobs due to Russia's full-scale war. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK