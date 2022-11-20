Support us
Sunday, November 20, 2022

Economy Ministry: At least 5 million people lost their jobs in Ukraine due to Russia's war

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 20, 2022 5:59 pm
According to Deputy Economy Minister Tetyana Berezhna, at least five million people lost their jobs in Ukraine due to Russia's full-scale invasion.

She said that fighting continues in the areas where 10 million workers were previously employed. About 7 million people have left the country due to the war, which "significantly" impacted the unemployment rate, she added. 

“The war is destroying the Ukrainian labor market,” she said.

Earlier on Oct. 24, Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said that the unemployment rate may reach up to 30% by the end of the year.

