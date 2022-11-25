Support us
Friday, November 25, 2022

7 killed, 21 injured following Russian attacks on liberated Kherson

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 25, 2022 12:51 am
Russian forces carried out 17 attacks on the city of Kherson throughout Nov. 24 using artillery and multiple rocket launchers. Kherson Oblast Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych reported that 7 people were killed and 21 wounded following Russia's attacks on the city. "Today is another terrible page in the history of our hero city," Yanushevych said on Telegram. 

