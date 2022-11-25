7 killed, 21 injured following Russian attacks on liberated Kherson
November 25, 2022 12:51 am
Russian forces carried out 17 attacks on the city of Kherson throughout Nov. 24 using artillery and multiple rocket launchers. Kherson Oblast Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych reported that 7 people were killed and 21 wounded following Russia's attacks on the city. "Today is another terrible page in the history of our hero city," Yanushevych said on Telegram.
One hell of a year
Last November, the Kyiv Independent was founded by 30 journalists who were fired for defending their editorial independence. One year later, we are the voice of Ukraine bringing you the unfiltered truth about Russia’s brutal war. Stand with the Kyiv Independent.