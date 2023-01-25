Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Wednesday, January 25, 2023

5 head regional prosecutors dismissed amid major reshuffle

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 25, 2023 12:26 pm
Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin dismissed five heads of regional prosecutor’s offices in the wake of a major government reshuffle this week, his office said on Jan. 25.

The heads dismissed were in charge of Zaporizhzhia, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, and Kirovohrad oblasts, according to a statement released by the Prosecutor General’s Office.

The dismissal comes a day after the Cabinet of Ministers carried out its biggest government reshuffle since the start of the full-scale invasion in the wake of scandals, some of which corruption-related.

Kostin on Jan. 24 dismissed his deputy Oleksiy Symonenko. There was no official reason included in any of the statements about the dismissal of officials.



The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

