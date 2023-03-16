Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, March 16, 2023

2 children injured in Zaporizhzhia Oblast following anti-tank grenade explosion

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 12, 2023 6:46 am
Share

On March 11, two boys - a 3-year-old and an 11-year-old sustained injuries following the detonation of an explosive object in a private residence in the village of Novoivanivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, local police reported

The investigative team, explosives- and forensic experts were brought to the scene.

The police said the children had found an unknown cylindrical object on the street and brought it home. While playing with the object, it detonated.

According to a preliminary investigation, the unknown object was an RKG-3 anti-tank grenade.

The children were brought to the local hospital. The 3-year-old boy was shortly released home while the other child will receive further medical treatment. 

Police called on the residents to educate their children about the danger of playing with unknown objects. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK