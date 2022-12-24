1 killed, 2 wounded in Russian strike on Donetsk Oblast
December 22, 2022 2:16 pm
Russian forces hit the town of Chasiv Yar near Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast with multiple launch rocket systems on Dec. 22, Deputy Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko reported.
The attack killed one person, injured two more and damaged residential buildings, according to Tymoshenko.
On Thursday morning, local authorities said that Russian attacks across eight Ukrainian oblasts killed one person and wounded a total of 15 over the past 24 hours.
