Russian attacks on Donetsk, Kherson, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, and Luhansk oblasts killed one person and wounded 15 over the past day.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops struck Kherson Oblast 60 times with artillery, Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS), mortars, and tanks, killing one person and wounding six, Kherson Oblast Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych reported on Dec. 22. The attacks damaged a shipyard, private houses, and apartment buildings in residential parts of the city, Yanushevych added.

Deputy Head of the President’s Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko said on the morning of Dec. 22 that the village of Stanislav in Kherson Oblast had been hit by Russian artillery. One person was injured, and power lines, gas pipelines, and 10 homes were damaged due to the attack, according to Tymoshenko.

Russian forces wounded two civilians in Toretsk, and one in Bakhmut said Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko. Russia hit four settlements and one community in the region, damaging four private houses, power lines, and a school, he added.

Russia fired over 50 projectiles at two communities in Nikopol district, using “Uragan” and “Grad” MLRS and heavy artillery, injuring an eight-year-old girl, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko reported. The attacks damaged almost 50 homes and farm buildings, several cars, and ten power lines, according to the governor.

In Luhansk Oblast’s Nevske and Makiivka communities, two residents were wounded by Russian strikes, the regional state administration wrote. Russian troops also hit the communities of Novoselivske and Stelmakhivka, reads the report.

Russian military struck the Ochakiv community near the Black Sea overnight, damaging homes, said Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Viltalii Kim. On Dec. 21, Russian artillery shelling injured three people, including a 10-year-old boy, and damaged 16 residential buildings in Ochakiv, and the Kutsurub community was also hit, according to Kim.

Over past day, Russia shelled four districts of Kharkiv Oblast close to the Ukraine-Russia border and the contact line, damaging an administration building and a civilian enterprise in Kupiansk, said Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov. There were no casualties, he added.

The Zaporizhzhia regional state administration reported that civilian infrastructure in 18 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast was under Russian fire. Local authorities received 49 reports about damages to residents' homes and infrastructure due to Russian attacks. The administration didn’t provide information on casualties.

Russian forces dropped explosives from a quadcopter on the border communities of Krasnopilsk in Sumy Oblast overnight, Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytsky reported. Earlier on Dec. 21, the Seredyno-Budska community was hit with mortars, and the Hlukhiv community was targeted with multiple rocket launchers. No casualties were reported.