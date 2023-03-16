Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Thursday, March 16, 2023

1 killed, 2 injured in Russian missile attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 16, 2023 7:56 am
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhiy Lysak reported that a 79-year-old woman was killed amid a Russian missile strike on the city of Pavlohrad, located 75 kilometers east of the regional capital Dnipro. 

Russia launched its mass missile strike on Ukraine in the early hours of Feb. 16. Two other civilians - a 79-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman were injured in the attack, Lysak said on Telegram on Feb. 16. They have been hospitalized. 

A factory caught fire following the attack, and seven private residences were destroyed in Pavlohrad, the governor said. 

Air raid alerts were activated in all Ukrainian regions overnight on Feb. 16. The sounds of explosions were heard in different parts of the country, including Kyiv, Lviv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Poltava oblasts. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

