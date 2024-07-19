Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Ukrainian armed forces, Mobilization, mobilization law, Ukrainian army
Nearly 10% of partially eligible conscripts declared unfit for military service after re-examination, General Staff says

by Kateryna Hodunova July 19, 2024 9:59 PM 2 min read
A Ukrainian soldier is seen in a camouflaged tank on the Bakhmut frontline as Ukrainian Army conduct operation to target trenches of Russian forces through the Donetsk Oblast amid Russia and Ukraine war in Donetsk Oblast on July 24, 2023. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Less than 10% of partially eligible conscripts were assessed as unfit for military service after medical re-examination, Roman Horbach, head of the General Staff's personnel department, said on July 19 during a press conference.

The rest of the people who passed the medical commission were divided into two groups: around 50% were eligible, while the other 50% could serve only in rear or logistics units, as well as in enlistment offices.

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a law on April 2 canceling the "partially eligible" category, which stipulates that certain health issues exempt conscripts from specific kinds of military activities.

The law came into force on May 4, reducing the categories to "eligible" and "non-eligible." Men between the ages of 18 and 60 who were listed as "partially eligible" must be re-examined.

Following the update in the legislation, people liable for military service must undergo a medical examination within nine months in accordance with the plan of the Medical Forces Command, Horbach said.

Ukraine has made steps to update the legal framework around conscription to ramp up mobilization this year. President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a new law on mobilization on April 16.

According to the newly implemented law, all military-aged men, with some exceptions, must update their military documents within 60 days from May 18 at public service centers and enlistment offices, or via the online application Rezerv+.

From May 18 to July 16, 4,690,496 military-aged men updated their registration data by the July 17 deadline, the country's Defense Ministry has announced.

Ukrainian conscripts who fail to update military data on time may be fined, put on wanted list
Ukrainians liable for military service who fail to update their data by July 17 may be fined up to Hr 25,000 (nearly $600) or put on the wanted list. The deadline for updating data expires on July 17, 2024.
