Naval mine explosion damages buildings in Odesa Oblast

According to the Odesa City Council, a naval mine detonated while hitting some coastline facilities in Odesa Oblast on March 26.

The explosion damaged several nearby buildings, but there were no casualties, the authorities said.

Another mine was “detected and destroyed near one of the beaches of the region.”

Earlier on March 14, the Netherlands pledged two Alkmaar class minehunter ships to Ukraine following Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren's two-day visit to Ukraine.

According to Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov, the transfer of the ships is planned to be carried out by 2025, and Ukrainian sailors will begin training "in the near future."

Reznikov also said that the U.K. had already transferred two similar ships, adding that "along with the tank coalition, the naval coalition has already started."