Netherlands to deliver 2 minehunter ships to Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 14, 2023 9:48 PM 1 min read
Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov and Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren toured Mykolaiv and Odesa oblasts during the two-day visit. (Photo: Reznikov / Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Netherlands has pledged two Alkmaar class minehunter ships to Ukraine following Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren's two-day visit to Ukraine, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said.

According to Renizkov, the transfer of the ships is planned to be carried out by 2025 and Ukrainian sailors will begin training "in the near future."

During her visit, Ollongren toured Mykolaiv and Odesa oblasts with the defense minister and witnessed the destruction caused by Russian attacks. According to Reznikov, they also discussed critical talking points for the next Ramstein format meeting, which will take place on March 15.

Reznikov expressed his gratitude to the Netherlandands for its defense aid since the start of the full-scale invasion, including Harpoon anti-ship missiles that enabled Ukraine to liberate Snake Island from the Russian military and push for the establishment of the grain corridor.

Furthermore, Reznikov noted that Great Britian had already transferred two similar ships, adding that "along with the tank coalition, the naval coalition has already started."

The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
