NATO 'taking over' Ukraine's security assistance, military training, Umerov says

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. will continue providing security assistance to Ukraine, and NATO is assuming a greater role in supporting the country, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said on Feb. 13 during a joint speech with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

"The U.S. is with us, also continuing (to provide) security assistance. NATO is taking over our security assistance and (military) training," Umerov said.

The remarks come amid ongoing uncertainty over U.S. aid commitments to Ukraine. President Donald Trump has suggested that assistance could be tied to trade agreements, including access to "rare earths and other things."

Rutte expressed his strong belief in the necessity of continuing military assistance to Ukraine, particularly to strengthen Kyiv's position in potential peace talks.

Umerov made the remarks in Brussels, before the start of the NATO-Ukraine Council meeting, which will be held in a lunch format.

Umerov began his work at the 26th Ramstein-format Ukrainian Defense Contact Group (UDCG) meeting in Brussels on Feb. 12.

The session, led by U.K. Defense Secretary John Healey, focused on defense production, financing new enterprises, and increasing European arms supplies to Ukraine.

On Feb. 12, Umerov also met with U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on the summit's sidelines for the first time.

Typically, Ramstein summits include announcements of fresh military aid for Kyiv, but the Washington Post reported that Hegseth is participating in a "listening mode" and is not expected to commit new assistance.

The UDCG, comprising over 50 countries, including all NATO members, meets regularly to coordinate military support for Ukraine.

The NATO-Ukraine Council coincides with other key events, including the Munich Security Conference, where Ukraine's future security assistance will be a key topic of discussion.