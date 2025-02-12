Defense Minister Umerov meets Pentagon chief Hegseth for the first time

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov met with U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth for the first time on Feb. 12 on the sidelines of the Ramstein-format meeting in Brussels.

The 26th summit of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) is the first one chaired by the U.K. rather than the U.S. as Washington revises its foreign and security policy after President Donald Trump's accession to office.

Umerov did not provide any details on his meeting with the U.S. defense secretary.

The summit, chaired by U.K. Defense Secretary John Healey, will focus on coordinating support for Ukraine, including expanding defense production, financing new enterprises, and increasing arms supplies through European defense industry capacities.

This meeting follows the 25th gathering on Jan. 9, which focused on strengthening Ukraine's air defenses. This marks the first Ramstein summit during U.S. President Donald Trump's administration.

Trump's return to the White House has prompted concerns not only about the future of the UDCG but also about the overall allied support for Ukraine. While pledging to broker a swift peace deal, the U.S. president has been evasive regarding the continued military backing for Kyiv.

Though the allies usually announce fresh major aid packages for Kyiv during the Ramstein summits, Hegseth is not expected to commit any new assistance and will participate in a "listening mode," the Wahington Post reported.

The UDCG, comprising over 50 countries, including all NATO members, typically meets at the U.S. Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

The Ramstein summit coincides with other key events this week, including the NATO-Ukraine Council meeting and the Munich Security Conference.