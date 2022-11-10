General Staff: Russian forces strengthening their positions on Dnipro's east bank

The Russian troops are trying to advance near Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Novopavlivka, in Donetsk Oblast. They are also strengthening their positions in the occupied parts of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast and on the east bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in its evening update.

Ukraine has advanced about 36.5 kilometers into Russian-occupied Kherson Oblast, liberating over 40 settlements since Oct. 1, according to Valerii Zaluzhnyi, commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces.

Moscow's announced retreat from Kherson is the result of Ukrainian forces' actions as they destroyed Rusia's logistics routes and its support system, Zaluzhnyi said.

