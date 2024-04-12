Death toll from Russian attack on Mykolaiv rises to 5

This audio is created with AI assistance

A man who was injured in a Russian attack on Mykolaiv on April 11 has died in hospital, Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitalii Kim reported on April 12, bringing the death toll from the attack to five.

Explosions were reported in Mykolaiv at around midday, shortly before warnings of a possible missile attack against the city.

Kim reported earlier on April 12 that five people had been killed and six people were injured, among them a teenage girl who was treated at the scene.

The man who later died in hospital was 37 years old, Kim said.

The military said the strike damaged residential buildings, industrial facilities, and cars.

Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych told a Kyiv Independent reporter that the strike targeted an old industrial facility.

According to Kim, preliminary evidence suggests that Russian forces used a ballistic missile to attack the city.

Mykolaiv had a pre-war population of 470,000 but now lies roughly 60 kilometers (37 miles) north of the front line, making the city and the surrounding region a target of Russian forces.