Editor's note: This is a developing story.

A Russian attack against Mykolaiv on April 11 killed two people and injured four, Governor Vitalii Kim reported.

Shortly before the announcement, the Ukrainian military warned of a possible missile attack in the oblast. The Suspilne outlet reported explosions in the city at around 12 p.m.

No further details were provided at the moment.