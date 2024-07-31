Russia must be present at next peace summit to end war, Zelensky says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine, along with most countries, believes that Russia must be present at a second peace summit in November in order to end the war, President Volodymyr Zelensky told French media in an interview published on July 31.

As Russia's war stretches into its third year, Kyiv has said it aims to invite a Russian representative to the second conference to present a peace plan based on Zelensky's peace formula and international input.

No official invitation has been sent so far, but Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin has already said that Moscow will not participate in the event.

Russia was not invited to the first global peace summit held on June 15-16 in Switzerland.

"I believe – as do most countries – that at the second peace summit in November, Russian representatives must be present, otherwise we won't achieve viable results," Zelenksy said.

"If the whole world wants them at the (negotiating) table, then we can't be against it."

Zelensky reiterated that a just peace for Ukraine must include the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity, adding that this "doesn't mean we have to do it by force of arms alone."

"Today, we are on the front line as long as Russia wants to wage war. And then we can resolve these issues diplomatically, if Russia wants to," he said.

When asked if he is considering the possibility of ceding Ukrainian territories, Zelensky said that this is "not the best option" and no president can resolve any issue of Ukraine's territorial integrity without Ukrainians.

"It goes against the Constitution of Ukraine... Those in power have no official right to give up their territories. For that to happen, the Ukrainian people have to want it" he said.

The Kremlin has repeatedly dismissed Ukraine's peace efforts and its 10-point formula as irrelevant, calling it an "ultimatum."

Speaking a day ahead of the Switzerland summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that as a condition for peace negotiations, Ukraine must fully withdraw from four partially occupied oblasts that Moscow illegally annexed in 2022. Kyiv rejected this demand.