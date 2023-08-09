Moscow mayor claims more drones shot down over city

This audio is created with AI assistance

Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin claimed that Russian air defense successfully targeted and eliminated two drones near the city's periphery on the night of Aug. 9.

The Russian state news agency TASS later alleged that two combat drones simultaneously approached Moscow from the south and southwest. One drone was reportedly intercepted near Domodedovo, and another shot down near Minsk Highway.

No information on specific drone types or the purpose of the attack was disclosed.

Sobyanin said there is currently no information about casualties resulting from falling debris. He also claimed that emergency services have been dispatched to the site.

On July 30, a drone strike damaged two floors of a Moscow building where certain Russian ministries were located. A following strike on Aug. 1 inflicted damage to the 21st floor of the same building, known as the "Moscow City" building.

Russia blamed Ukrainian forces for the drone strikes. Kyiv has not claimed direct responsibility for the attacks.