Russian troops reportedly attack Sudzha in Kursk Oblast as Ukraine's logistical routes are cut off

by Sonya Bandouil March 8, 2025 7:57 PM 2 min read
Russia's Kursk Oblast sign on the A142 highway. (Loyna/Wikipedia)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian and North Korean troops have launched an attack on the Ukrainian-held town of Sudzha in Russia's Kursk Oblast, the Ukrainian battlefield monitoring group DeepState and Yury Butusov, chief editor of the news site censor.net, reported on March 8.

Multiple Russian pro-war Telegram channels claimed on March 8 that Russian troops have launched a large-scale offensive in Kursk Oblast and are storming Sudzha. The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims, and the Ukrainian authorities have not commented on them.

Russian forces have recently intensified efforts to break through to Sumy Oblast and cut off logistical routes of the Ukrainian salient in bordering Kursk Oblast.

Russian forces have destroyed Ukrainian troops' logistics in Kursk Oblast, and Ukrainian soldiers face the risk of encirclement, a Ukrainian soldier and a medic deployed in the region told the Kyiv Independent on condition of anonymity on March 7.

Butusov wrote on Facebook on March 8 that Russian troops had used a gas pipeline to approach Ukrainian positions in Sudzha in Kursk Oblast. He added that the troops are being "liquidated."

DeepState confirmed that Russian troops had tried to attack Sudzha through a pipeline but reported that the results of the operation are unknown.

According to DeepState, North Korean troops are rapidly advancing near Sudzha, acting as the main offensive force and also bearing the heaviest casualties.

“The situation in the buffer zone in Kursk Oblast continues to intensify and requires immediate decisions from the (Ukrainian) command,”Butusov said.

Kyiv has sought to maintain its position in the Russian border region as leverage for possible peace talks.

Ukraine launched a surprise cross-border incursion into Kursk Oblast in August 2024. After six months of fighting in the region, Russian troops have regained control of about 64% of the territory in the region, the Russian military claimed.

Ukraine considers Kursk withdrawal amid fears of encirclement of 10,000 troops, Telegraph reports
Ukraine’s forces are considering a withdrawal from Kursk, with 10,000 Ukrainian troops at risk of encirclement after Russia broke through key defense lines and disrupted supply chains, The Telegraph reported on March 8.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Sonya Bandouil

