Update: Missile strike on Odesa kills 1, injures 18

by Abbey Fenbert July 23, 2023 2:41 AM 2 min read
A fire in a granary following a Russian airstrike on Odesa on July 21, 2023. (Photo by State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian missile attack the night of July 23 killed one civilian and injured 18 others, including four children, Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper said on Telegram.

Kiper said that 14 people were being hospitalized in the city of Odesa. Three of the hospitalized victims are children.

The information is subject to change, Kiper said, adding that ambulance crews were still at work on the ground.

Russian forces launched Kalibr cruise missiles and Onyx supersonic anti-ship cruise missiles at Odesa and Mikolaiv Oblasts overnight, the Air Force reported on July 23.

Earlier, Kiper had reported via Telegram that the attacks damaged civilian infrastructure, residential buildings, and a religious institution.

The Air Force announced the first launch at 12:57 a.m. local time and urged residents to seek shelter.

A second launch was reported at 1:12 a.m. The Air Force reminded residents of the region not to film or post any aerial defense activity on social media.

Kiper also appealed to residents not to upload pictures of the attacks to social media. "Do not help the enemy," the governor said.

This is the latest in a series of attacks on Odesa that Russian forces have launched this week, targeting critical port and grain infrastructure in the wake of Moscow's withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Author: Abbey Fenbert
