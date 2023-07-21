Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian missiles hit grain warehouses in Odesa Oblast

by Martin Fornusek July 21, 2023 9:04 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian missile strike in the early hours of July 21 targeted grain warehouses at an agricultural company in Odesa Oblast, injuring two people, said Serhii Bratchuk, spokesperson for the Odesa military administration.

"At dawn, the Russians fired Kalibr-type missiles from the missile carrier, which was put on duty in the Black Sea at night," Bratchuk wrote on Telegram.

"Unfortunately, grain terminals of one of the agricultural enterprises of the Odesa region were hit. The enemy destroyed 100 tonnes of peas and 20 tonnes of barley."

Two people sustained injuries from broken glass and received medical attention, the spokesperson commented.

According to Natalia Humeniuk, the spokesperson of the Southern Operational Command, Russian forces attacked in two waves.

At first, two Kalibr missiles hit the facility. Once the rescue operations and fire liquidation were underway, another missile struck the site, Humeniuk explained.

This is the fourth consecutive strike against Odesa Oblast over the course of the past four days. The three previous attacks targeted mainly the regional center of Odesa. According to Ukrainian officials, Russia is aiming against port infrastructure and grain supplies, previously destroying around 60,000 tonnes of grain.

The strikes come shortly after Russia withdrew from the Black Sea Grain Initiative on July 17, sparking fears of food insecurity worldwide. The deal, brokered in July 2022 by Turkey and the U.N., allowed Ukraine to export its agricultural products even amid the full-scale invasion.

Author: Martin Fornusek
