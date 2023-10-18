Missile attack on Mykolaiv Oblast kills 2, injures 1

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian missile attack on the village of Stepove in Mykolaiv Oblast killed two people and injured another on Oct. 18, Governor Vitalii Kim reported via Telegram.

Russian forces launched a missile attack on the village at 8:30 p.m. local time, destroying a catering facility. Rescuers recovered two victims from the rubble, Ukraine's Internal Affairs Ministry confirmed.

Another individual was wounded in the attack.

The missile strike also damaged apartment buildings and an agricultural facility, Kim said.

Earlier on Oct. 18, multiple regions of Ukraine reported casualties from Russian missile strikes. Attacks killed residents in Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia, and injured a person in Kharkiv.

Mykolaiv Oblast is regularly targeted by Russian strikes. The frequency of attacks against southern Ukraine intensified following Russia's withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Ukraine has also been bolstering its defenses in anticipation of increased aerial attacks as winter nears.