Update: 4 killed in Russian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia

The death toll of Russian overnight missile strikes on Zaporizhzhia on Oct. 18 has risen to four, as two more bodies were found in the rubble, the city's Acting Mayor Anatolii Kurtiev reported.

The official noted that the search and rescue efforts following the deadly attack are ongoing.

Zaporizhzhia was targeted six times from 1:30 until 1:48 a.m. local time on Oct. 18, Governor Yurii Malashko said. At least five people were reportedly injured in the attack.

According to Kurtiev, the strikes damaged 30 high-rise buildings, 11 houses, two schools, and two medical institutions.

The southern city of Zaporizhzhia is home to roughly 700,000 people and lies less than 40 kilometers north of the front line and the Russian-occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.