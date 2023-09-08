Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Reuters: Improved winter air defenses may protect Ukraine's power grid from Russian attacks

by Abbey Fenbert September 8, 2023 7:31 AM 2 min read
Ukrainian servicemembers training on Gepard anti-aircraft vehicles in July, 2023. (Photo by Sergei Supinsky / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine is preparing its air defenses with upgraded weapons systems to combat Russian assaults on the power grid during winter, Reuters reported on Sept. 7.

"We had fewer (systems) last winter. Now we have been given more, and the effectiveness will be better," Joint Forces Commander Serhii Naiev told Reuters during an interview in Zhytomyr.

Ukrainian air defense can now take advantage of German-made Gepard systems and U.S.-made M2 Browning machine guns.

The Gepard system has successfully shot down five Shahed drones since August, which the Ukrainian military labeled "a 100% success rate."

Reuters spoke to an air defense crewman, identified as Anton, who helped shoot down two drones using the Gepard.

"Adrenaline, emotional overload... you can't convey it with words," he said. "We are not frightened. It drives us on to work and destroy targets in the Ukrainian sky."

Last winter, Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure destroyed nearly half of the country's energy systems. Russian strikes deliberately targeted power plants and critical infrastructure, forcing Ukrainians to face a winter of emergency shutdowns and power shortages.

Most of the damaged facilities have now been repaired, and with the new weapons systems  Ukraine is in a better position to defend the state grid against Russia's winter offensive.

Ukraine war latest: Russia moving troops to southern front line to strengthen defense, Kyiv says
Key developments of Sept. 7: * National Guard reports Russia moving troops to southern front line to ‘strengthen defense’ * Ukrainian flag raised in two settlements in Kharkiv Oblast near border with Russia * Zelensky introduces Umerov as Ukraine’s new defense minister, addresses key tasks * Of…
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.