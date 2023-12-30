Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Military: Ukrainians can choose brigade for mobilization themselves

by Olena Goncharova December 30, 2023 7:41 AM 2 min read
A soldier of the Ukrainian Armed Forces embraces his partner at a train station in Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast, on April 9, 2023. (Mykhaylo Palinchak/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Individuals subject to compulsory military service who wish to join the Ukrainian Armed Forces can choose a brigade to serve in, Volodymyr Fito, the head of the Army's public relations service, said during TV marathon on Dec. 29.

"Now, indeed, all citizens liable for military service... who wish to join the Defense Forces have the opportunity to choose a brigade, for example, the unit they are most interested in, the position they are most interested in, take a reference from there, undergo a medical examination, sign a contract and get exactly this position in this unit where they want to serve," Fito said.

Local territorial centers of recruitment and social support that serve as the registration and enlistment offices, streamlining the issues of military registration of conscripts and reservists will continue to play "quite a significant role" in the process, according to the official.

On Dec. 19, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine's military leadership proposed to mobilize 450,000-500,000 additional conscripts. Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi later denied this and said that the military had not submitted a formal request for the mobilization of half a million people.

Zaluzhnyi also said that the military had a plan on the number of mobilized conscripts for 2024.

“As for this number, we have generated it for the next year, it of course takes into account the coverage of the current kit, the formation of new military units, and also the projection of our losses that we may suffer in 2024. I can't divulge the numbers for each of these indicators. This is a military secret,” he said at a news briefing.

Ukraine war latest: Russia’s largest air attack on Ukraine kills 30, injures over 160
Russia unleashed its largest air attack on Ukraine on Dec. 29, targeting multiple Ukrainian regions with 158 missiles and drones. The attack killed 30 people and injured over 160 as of 7:30 p.m., according to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Author: Olena Goncharova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
5:45 AM

Russia claims 32 Ukrainian drones downed overnight.

Russia claimed it had downed 32 Ukrainian drones over Bryansk, Orel, Kursk, and Moscow regions overnight on Dec. 30, Russian Defense Ministry reported. The Kyiv Independent could not verify the information.
2:50 AM

Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked eight communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Dec. 29, firing 20 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.