Air Force: Russia has targeted Ukraine with around 3,800 drones since 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 31, 2023 3:01 PM 1 min read
Remains of a Shahed 136 at an exhibition showing fragments of missiles and drones that Russia used to attack Kyiv on May 12, 2023. (Oleksii Samsonov /Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has launched around 3,800 kamikaze drones at Ukraine since September 2022, Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat said on national television on Dec. 31.

The use of kamikaze drones was incorporated by Russia into its arsenal back in September 2022, along with the use of ballistic and cruise missiles, the latter of which are more expensive to produce.

The aim has been to overwhelm Ukraine's air defense capabilities.

While Ukraine's air defense successfully took out most of those drones, air defense remains a significant issue going into 2024, according to Ihnat.

"About 3,000 of those drones were destroyed by the Defense Forces. That is something to think about. We still need more systems to counteract strike drones," he said.

How Russia uses Iranian drones to try to overwhelm Ukraine’s air defense
Russia’s been shelling civilian housing and infrastructure since the war escalated on Feb. 24 and has a body count in the thousands to show for it. But recently, Moscow prioritized attacking power plants throughout Ukraine, damaging more than a third with big missile and loitering munition attacks.…
The Kyiv IndependentIgor Kossov

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

News Feed

9:43 PM

Pope calls to pray for ‘martyred Ukrainian people.’

"Let us not cease to pray for the peoples who suffer from wars: for the martyred Ukrainian people, for the Palestinian and Israeli peoples, for the people of Sudan and for many others," Pope Francis said on Dec. 31 in the Vatican.
Ukraine news

6:12 AM

Russia shells 7 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked seven communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Dec. 30, firing 37 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.
2:58 AM

US: Ordinary Russians also bear the brunt of this war.

During an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council in response to an alleged attack in Belgorod, U.S. official John Kelley stated that "ordinary Russian civilians are also bearing the brunt of the Kremlin’s brutal war."
2:01 AM

Russia launches second attack against Kharkiv.

Russia launched a drone attack against downtown Kharkiv on Dec. 31, just hours after a previous attack injured 26 people and damaged civilian infrastructure, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced on Telegram.
12:55 AM

Update: Casualties from Russian attack on Kharkiv rises to 26.

Russian forces attacked downtown Kharkiv on Dec. 30, injuring 26 people, the regional prosecutor's office reported. Among those injured are two boys, aged 14 and 16, and a foreign journalist. Previous reporting stated that only 20 civilians were injured.
