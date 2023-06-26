Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Military reports advances of 1.5 km in Melitopol direction

by Martin Fornusek June 27, 2023 12:20 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers from the 35th Brigade prepare to fire targets using 120 mm mortar near one of newly captured villages in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine on June 21, 2023. (Wojciech Grzedzinski/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces have advanced up to 1.5 kilometers in the Melitopol direction, Interfax-Ukraine reported on June 26, citing the spokesperson for the Taurida Group of Forces Valerii Shershen.

"As a result of systematic pressure, Ukrainian forces on the southern front have successfully advanced 1.5 km deep into enemy territory," Shershen said on television.

Ukrainian troops have advanced with artillery support and began solidifying newly taken positions, the spokesperson said. Ukrainian units are also conducting demining and there is active aerial reconnaissance in the area, he added.

According to the report, the causalities of Russian forces included 146 killed, 229 wounded, and four captured soldiers, as well as 15 pieces of equipment.

Earlier on June 26, the General Staff of the Armed Forces reported that Russia had launched unsuccessful offensive operations in the directions of Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Mariinka, and Kupiansk.

Kyiv reported advances in several sectors over the course of June 26. Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar confirmed the liberation of Rivnopil in Donetsk Oblast and advances south and north of Bakhmut.

According to Maliar, over the weekend, Ukrainian forces have advanced from 1 to 2 kilometers toward Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Bohdanivka, Yahidne, Klishchiivka, and Kurdiumivka.

Author: Martin Fornusek
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
