Military reports advances of 1.5 km in Melitopol direction

Ukrainian forces have advanced up to 1.5 kilometers in the Melitopol direction, Interfax-Ukraine reported on June 26, citing the spokesperson for the Taurida Group of Forces Valerii Shershen.

"As a result of systematic pressure, Ukrainian forces on the southern front have successfully advanced 1.5 km deep into enemy territory," Shershen said on television.

Ukrainian troops have advanced with artillery support and began solidifying newly taken positions, the spokesperson said. Ukrainian units are also conducting demining and there is active aerial reconnaissance in the area, he added.

According to the report, the causalities of Russian forces included 146 killed, 229 wounded, and four captured soldiers, as well as 15 pieces of equipment.

Earlier on June 26, the General Staff of the Armed Forces reported that Russia had launched unsuccessful offensive operations in the directions of Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Mariinka, and Kupiansk.

Kyiv reported advances in several sectors over the course of June 26. Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar confirmed the liberation of Rivnopil in Donetsk Oblast and advances south and north of Bakhmut.

According to Maliar, over the weekend, Ukrainian forces have advanced from 1 to 2 kilometers toward Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Bohdanivka, Yahidne, Klishchiivka, and Kurdiumivka.