The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Military intelligence: Russian airbase hit by sabotage attack

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 20, 2023 2:00 PM 1 min read
An Ilyushin Il-76 transport aircraft at the Chkalovsky Military Airport outside Moscow, Russia, on March 22, 2020. (Photo by Russian Ministry of Defense / Alexey Ereshko / Handout / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

"Unknown saboteurs" have seriously damaged two planes and a helicopter at Chkalovsky Military Air Base in Moscow Oblast, Ukrainian military intelligence reported on Sept. 20.

According to military intelligence, Russia is investigating how saboteurs managed to enter the "closely guarded" airfield, which is 25 kilometers to the northeast of Russia's capital, and damage an AN-148 transport jet and an Il-20 surveillance aircraft.

A second AN-148 that was parked in the vicinity received "minor damage," military intelligence said.  

One Mi-28N attack helicopter was also seriously damaged, military intelligence said, adding that this helicopter was "actively involved in shooting down attack drones over Moscow region."

The Russian authorities frequently claim that drones are shot down over Moscow Oblast.

On Aug. 30, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin claimed that Russian air defense had destroyed a drone bound for the city amid what he called a "massive" strike on Russia's western regions.

The same wave of drone strikes hit a military airfield in Pskov, destroying four Russian Il-76 aircraft.

Military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov said on Aug. 31 that the drone attack was launched from within Russian territory.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Editors' Picks

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.