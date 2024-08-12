Introducing official merch from the Kyiv Independent Shop Now
Mediazona confirms identities of over 61,800 Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine

by Dmytro Basmat and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 13, 2024 2:13 AM 2 min read
Illustrative image: Fresh graves are seen at a cemetery in the city of Mariupol on June 2, 2022, amid Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. (Stringer/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Through open-source research, Mediazona, a Russian independent media outlet, together with BBC Russia, confirmed the names of 61,831 Russian soldiers who had been killed since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Since Mediazona's last update in early July, the names of 2,106 Russian soldiers have been added to the list of casualties.

The journalists note that the actual figures are likely significantly higher, as their verified information comes from public sources such as obituaries, posts by relatives, regional media reports, and statements from local authorities.

Since the start of Russia's renewed offensive into Khariv Oblast, the country's Armed Forces have experienced some of its heaviest losses since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Due to the "growth of losses in the last several months," the journalists note that "several thousand obituaries" are not yet accounted for due to processing delays - with the total casualties expected to rise significantly in subsequent reports.

On July 5, Russian media outlets Meduza and Mediazona published an estimated report indicating that approximately 120,000 Russian troops have been killed since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The Kyiv Independent is unable to independently confirm the figure.

Since Russia began its all-out war against Ukraine, over 3,800 officers have been killed in action. The analysts note that at least 12,339 Russian inmates have been also killed on Ukraine's eastern front - or 20 per cent of the total confirmed casualties.

According to Mediazona's estimates, a majority of those killed in action come from Rostov, Sverdlovsk, Bashkiria, and Chelyabinsk oblasts, as well as the Buryatia republic.

As of August 12, 2024, the Ukrainian military estimates Russian combat losses at 598,000 troops.

Kursk incursion and Crimea strikes could ease pressure on Ukraine’s Donbas forces
Ukraine’s surprise incursion into Russia’s Kursk Oblast over the past week is lifting some hopes for Ukrainian soldiers losing ground on the eastern front amid worsening manpower and ammunition shortages. Ukraine launched its stunning counterattack in the northeast into Russian territory 10 months…
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima






Authors: Dmytro Basmat, The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

12:52 AM

46-year-old Ukrainian man found dead in Germany.

A 46-year-old Ukrainian man has been found dead in Rostock, Germany in what police are investigating as a suspected homicide, local authorities reported on Aug. 12. If confirmed as a homicide, the murder would mark the eighth reported Ukrainian victim allegedly murdered in Germany in 2024.
9:07 PM

Kursk is Putin's catastrophe, Zelensky says.

"We see how Russia under (President Vladimir) Putin is actually moving: 24 years ago, there was the Kursk (submarine) disaster, which was the symbolic beginning of his rule. Now we can see what is the end for him. And it's Kursk, too. The catastrophe of his war," President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
7:06 PM

Putin vows 'worthy riposte' to Ukraine's Kursk incursion.

"One of the obvious goals of the enemy is to sow discord, strife, intimidate people, destroy the unity and cohesion of Russian society," Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a televised meeting with government officials.
3:37 PM

Another Georgian volunteer fighter killed in Ukraine.

Vaso Kardava was reportedly killed by a Russian artillery strike near Soledar-Siversk in Donetsk Oblast. He had been fighting in Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in February 2022, the Georgian media outlet Mtavari reported.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.