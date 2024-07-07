Skip to content
Mediazona confirms identities of over 58,200 Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine

by Olena Goncharova July 7, 2024 8:31 AM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes: Russian soldiers patrol the area surrounding the Ukrainian military unit in Perevalnoye, outside Simferopol, Crimea, on March 20, 2014. (Filippo Monteforte/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Through open-source research, Mediazona, a Russian independent media outlet, together with BBC Russia, confirmed the names of 58,207 Russian soldiers who had been killed since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Since Mediazona's last update at the end of June, the names of 1,349 Russian soldiers have been added to the list of casualties.

The journalists note that the actual figures are likely significantly higher, as their verified information comes from public sources such as obituaries, posts by relatives, regional media reports, and statements from local authorities.

Russian army casualties have risen sharply in recent months, averaging around 120 deaths per day in 2023, and now increasing to 200-250 per day, the journalists note.

Since Russia began its all-out war against Ukraine, over 3,700 officers, with 430 holding the rank of Lieutenant Colonel or higher have been killed in combat in Ukraine. The analysts note that at least 11,758 Russian inmates have been killed on Ukraine's eastern front.

On July 5, Russian media outlets Meduza and Mediazona published a report indicating that approximately 120,000 Russian troops have been killed since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Ukraine's General Staff estimates that the Russian military's personnel losses surpassed 500,000 in late May.

As Russian losses in Ukraine hit 500,000, Putin buries future demographic risks at home
According to Ukraine’s General Staff, over half a million Russian soldiers were either killed or wounded in Ukraine during the 27-month-long full-scale war. The staggering number is in line with the estimates of the U.K. and France, which said earlier in May that the overall Russian losses are set
The Kyiv IndependentChris York

Author: Olena Goncharova
7:21 PM

White House: Biden may hold bilateral meeting with Zelensky during NATO summit.

"And while the president will have quite a busy schedule given his commitment as the host of the summit, we’re working to set up several bilats and meetings with various world leaders on the margins of the summit, including President Zelensky, again, as I mentioned earlier," the official said. 'And we’ll have more information on those to share in the coming days."
