Mediazona confirms identities of over 58,200 Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Through open-source research, Mediazona, a Russian independent media outlet, together with BBC Russia, confirmed the names of 58,207 Russian soldiers who had been killed since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Since Mediazona's last update at the end of June, the names of 1,349 Russian soldiers have been added to the list of casualties.

The journalists note that the actual figures are likely significantly higher, as their verified information comes from public sources such as obituaries, posts by relatives, regional media reports, and statements from local authorities.

Sign up for our newsletter WTF is wrong with Russia?

Russian army casualties have risen sharply in recent months, averaging around 120 deaths per day in 2023, and now increasing to 200-250 per day, the journalists note.

Since Russia began its all-out war against Ukraine, over 3,700 officers, with 430 holding the rank of Lieutenant Colonel or higher have been killed in combat in Ukraine. The analysts note that at least 11,758 Russian inmates have been killed on Ukraine's eastern front.

On July 5, Russian media outlets Meduza and Mediazona published a report indicating that approximately 120,000 Russian troops have been killed since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Ukraine's General Staff estimates that the Russian military's personnel losses surpassed 500,000 in late May.