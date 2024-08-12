General Staff: Russia has lost 592,000 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 592,000 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 12.

This number includes 1,080 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,450 tanks, 16,368 armored fighting vehicles, 22,590 vehicles and fuel tanks, 16,728 artillery systems, 1,146 multiple launch rocket systems, 919 air defense systems, 366 airplanes, 328 helicopters, 13,472 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.