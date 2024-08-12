Introducing official merch from the Kyiv Independent Shop Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Russian losses, War, Ukraine, Military
Edit post

General Staff: Russia has lost 592,000 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

by The Kyiv Independent news desk August 12, 2024 8:21 AM 1 min read
A Russian battle tank T-72 drives outside the Russian town of Sudzha on Aug. 8, 2024. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Anatoliy Zhdanov/Kommersant Photo/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russia has lost 592,000 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Aug. 12.

This number includes 1,080 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 8,450 tanks, 16,368 armored fighting vehicles, 22,590 vehicles and fuel tanks, 16,728 artillery systems, 1,146 multiple launch rocket systems, 919 air defense systems, 366 airplanes, 328 helicopters, 13,472 drones, 28 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 8, injure 30 over past day
Missile fragments fell on residential buildings in Kyiv Oblast’s Brovary district, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said. The bodies of a 35-year-old man and his 4-year-old son were found under the rubble during search and rescue operations.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.