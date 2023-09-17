Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

US senators: 'Not sending ATACMS to Ukraine will only prolong war'

by Asami Terajima September 17, 2023 3:43 PM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. senators Tom Cotton, Roger Wicker, Susan Collins, and Lindsey Graham sent a letter to U.S. President Joe Biden urging him to send Ukraine MGM-140 Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS).

"Additional delay will only further undermine U.S. national security interests and extend this conflict," the Republican senators' letter read, stressing that Washington can send the long-requested weapons "without any appreciable risk to its own combat capability."

"Providing ATACMS would enable Ukraine to strike key Russian logistics and communications targets as well as cruise missile and drone launch sites within Russian-occupied Ukraine," it continued.

The senators' urgent call comes as Kyiv continues to plead for longer-range weapons, including ATACMS, to bolster its capability to strike Russian military targets in occupied territories.

Targets for ATACMS can be command posts, missile launchers, air defense systems, communication centers, and fuel warehouses deep behind the Russian defense line, and it can launch attacks at any time of the day – regardless of the weather.

Join our community
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Support Us

Recently, emerging Western media reports citing anonymous officials have hinted that Ukraine's long quest for ATACMS may not be that far off.

ABC News reported on Sept. 9 that two unnamed U.S. officials signaled that Washington could approve the delivery of ATACMS to Ukraine rather soon, with one of them saying that "they are coming" though the plans could change until the official announcement.

The second official said ATACMS is "on the table" and may be part of the U.S.' upcoming security aid package, adding that it could take months before the missiles arrive in Ukraine, according to ABC News.

ATACMS can strike targets 300 kilometers (190 miles) away. While the U.K. and France have delivered long-range Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine, which have a range of more than 250 kilometers (155 miles), the U.S. has so far not given the green light for ATACMS.

In the letter addressed to Biden, the senators said "Senate Armed Services Committee unanimously approved an amendment to the 2024 National Defense Authorization Act urging the Department of Defense to consider sending long-range missiles to Ukraine."

"Delay will only cost more lives and prolong the conflict," the letter reads.

The senators say that the request is urgent since there have been reports that there may be just over 30 days of fighting season left for Ukraine to wage its costly counteroffensive.

Earlier in September, Chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley said that Ukraine likely has about 30 to 45 days for the counteroffensive before the weather worsens on the ground.

"We urge you to authorize the immediate shipment of ATACMS to Ukraine," the senators said.

Russia’s southern mistake — Surovikin lines, Gerasimov tactics
The Zaporizhzhia front has been abuzz with news of Ukrainians breaking through Russia’s first defensive line and chiseling away at a breach in the second. “They’re widening that breach at this stage to enable the flow of armored vehicles and logistics so they can exploit it,” Michael Kofman,
The Kyiv IndependentIgor Kossov
Author: Asami Terajima
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.