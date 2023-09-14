Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Military: Ukrainian strike damages 2 Russian ships in Black Sea

by Dinara Khalilova and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 14, 2023 11:06 PM 1 min read
368 bow numbered patrol ship Vasily Bykov of Russian Navy passes through the Dardanelles Strait in Canakkale, Turkey on Sept. 05, 2019. (Murat Yuksel/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces struck two Russian patrol ships, Vasily Bykov, on the morning of Sept. 14, reported the military's Strategic Communications Directorate.

The ships stationed in the southwestern part of the Black Sea sustained "certain damages," the directorate wrote without further details.

Vasily Bykov is a large patrol corvette of the Russian Navy, equipped with a naval gun, portable air defense systems, and heavy machine guns.

Russian forces used a Vasily Bykov ship, along with the sunk Moskva cruiser, to attack Ukraine's Snake Island on the first day of the full-scale invasion.

The Black Sea has seen an escalation of hostilities following Russia's unilateral termination of the grain deal.

As Russia began targeting Ukraine's ports and agricultural infrastructure, Russian officials have also reported on a number of alleged Ukrainian strikes against targets in occupied Crimea and Russian naval bases.

On Sept. 13, Ukraine's military intelligence told RBC-Ukraine that an overnight strike on a shipyard in Sevastopol in Crimea damaged a Russian landing craft, a submarine, and port infrastructure.

According to Ukraine's Navy spokesperson, Dmytro Pletenchuk, Ukrainian forces have already put out of action five large Russian military landing crafts.

Increased attacks on Crimea disrupt Russian logistics, attempt to derail its southern defenses
Since mid-July, drones and missiles have regularly targeted Russian military depots and infrastructure in occupied Crimea. Russian proxies reported that the Chonhar Bridge, serving as Russia’s fastest rail route from occupied Crimea to the southern front line, was allegedly hit multiple times on Au…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Authors: Dinara Khalilova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
