Military: Ukrainian strike damages 2 Russian ships in Black Sea

Ukrainian forces struck two Russian patrol ships, Vasily Bykov, on the morning of Sept. 14, reported the military's Strategic Communications Directorate.

The ships stationed in the southwestern part of the Black Sea sustained "certain damages," the directorate wrote without further details.

Vasily Bykov is a large patrol corvette of the Russian Navy, equipped with a naval gun, portable air defense systems, and heavy machine guns.

Russian forces used a Vasily Bykov ship, along with the sunk Moskva cruiser, to attack Ukraine's Snake Island on the first day of the full-scale invasion.

The Black Sea has seen an escalation of hostilities following Russia's unilateral termination of the grain deal.

As Russia began targeting Ukraine's ports and agricultural infrastructure, Russian officials have also reported on a number of alleged Ukrainian strikes against targets in occupied Crimea and Russian naval bases.

On Sept. 13, Ukraine's military intelligence told RBC-Ukraine that an overnight strike on a shipyard in Sevastopol in Crimea damaged a Russian landing craft, a submarine, and port infrastructure.

According to Ukraine's Navy spokesperson, Dmytro Pletenchuk, Ukrainian forces have already put out of action five large Russian military landing crafts.