News Feed
Russia claims 11 aerial, 5 sea drones destroyed in occupied Crimea

by Abbey Fenbert September 14, 2023 7:53 AM 2 min read
A view of the Crimean Bridge, built following Russia's illegal occupation and annexation of Crimea. (Photo by Stringer/AFP via Getty Images)
The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that air defense units shot down 11 drones over occupied Crimea while a Black Sea patrol ship destroyed five naval drones, Russian state news outlet RIA Novosti reported on Sept. 14.

The drones were allegedly intercepted in the early hours of Sept. 14, following reports of traffic closures on the Crimean Bridge and explosions in Yevpatoriia.

The Defense Ministry claimed that five Ukrainian sea drones attempted to strike a Russian military vessel, the "Sergey Kotov," patrolling the Black Sea. The ministry claimed that the ship fired weapons at the drones, destroying all five.

In addition, the ministry claimed that Russian air defense units shot down 11 drones flying over occupied Crimea.

Local residents told Suspilne news that several powerful explosions rocked the coastal city of Yevpatoriia on Sept. 14. The blasts were heard near Uyutne, a village on the western outskirts of the city.

Ambulances and rescue vehicles were reported in the area of the explosions.

Residents also said that the explosions occurred in an area where a Russian military unit was stationed.

Other media channels in occupied Crimea claimed that the blast waves were strong enough to shake houses in the area.

Natalia Humeniuk, the spokesperson of Ukraine's Southern Operational Command, pointed out that many Russian military facilities, including an airfield, are located in Yevpatoriia, making it a legitimate target.

However, she did not say explicitly whether Ukrainian forces were behind the strike.

Earlier on the night of Sept. 14, at around 5:15 a.m. local time, Russian state media reported that occupation authorities in Crimea had shut down traffic on the Crimean Bridge.  

Located on the eastern side of the Crimean peninsula, the bridge spans the Kerch Strait. It was built following Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014, and has been the target of Ukrainian military strikes.

On Sept. 13, a Ukrainian strike on a shipyard in Sevastopol in damaged two Russian military vessels.

Author: Abbey Fenbert
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
