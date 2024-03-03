Russia claims it destroyed 38 drones over Crimea

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that overnight on March 3, its forces allegedly intercepted and destroyed 38 drones over Russian-occupied Crimea.

No casualties were reported. Earlier explosions were heard near an oil depot in Feodosia, a resort city in eastern Crimea, according to local Telegram channels.

Russian proxy authorities in Crimea shut down traffic on the Crimean Bridge in the early hours of March 3 following the explosions. No reason was given for the traffic closure.

The bridge, also called the Kerch Bridge, connects the Russian mainland with the Russian-occupied Crimean peninsula. Construction on the bridge began after the illegal 2014 annexation and occupation of Crimea, and was completed in 2018.

The 19-kilometer long bridge is a critical supplies and transport route for Russian forces in Crimea and mainland Ukraine, and has been the target of repeated attacks following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.