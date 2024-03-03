Skip to content
News Feed, Crimea, Crimean Bridge, Drone attacks, Ukraine, Russia
Russia claims it destroyed 38 drones over Crimea

by Olena Goncharova and The Kyiv Independent news desk March 3, 2024 7:36 AM 1 min read
People walk outside the building of the Crimean State Council, the former the Crimean parliament, bearing a Russian flag in Simferopol in the evening of March 20, 2014. (Dmitry Serebryakov/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that overnight on March 3, its forces allegedly intercepted and destroyed 38 drones over Russian-occupied Crimea.

No casualties were reported. Earlier explosions were heard near an oil depot in Feodosia, a resort city in eastern Crimea, according to local Telegram channels.

Russian proxy authorities in Crimea shut down traffic on the Crimean Bridge in the early hours of March 3 following the explosions. No reason was given for the traffic closure.

The bridge, also called the Kerch Bridge, connects the Russian mainland with the Russian-occupied Crimean peninsula. Construction on the bridge began after the illegal 2014 annexation and occupation of Crimea, and was completed in 2018.

The 19-kilometer long bridge is a critical supplies and transport route for Russian forces in Crimea and mainland Ukraine, and has been the target of repeated attacks following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Authors: Olena Goncharova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
7:34 PM

Air Force: Ukraine downs another Russian Su-34 jet.

The destruction of the jet is the latest in a recent uptick of downed Russian planes. This list includes 12 Su-34 fighter bombers, two Su-35 fighter jets, and a rare A-50 military spy plane. Another A-50 aircraft was downed a month prior.
3:36 PM

Slovak FM meets Lavrov in Turkey.

Slovakian Foreign Minister Juraj Blanar met with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Turkey on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Antalya, Turkey, on March 2.
