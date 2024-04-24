Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Alexei Navalny, Russian Orthodox Church, Religion, Vladimir Putin
Edit post

Russian priest suspended after presiding over Navalny's funeral

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk April 24, 2024 12:51 PM 2 min read
People walking toward a Moscow cemetery for the funeral of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on March 1, 2024. (Navalny's Team/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russian Orthodox priest Dmitriy Safranov was suspended for three years following his overseeing the funeral of late opposition leader Alexei Navalny, according to a document posted on the website of the Moscow City Diocese on April 23.

The document did not give an official reason for his suspension, but it is believed to be connected to Navalny's funeral.

Navalny, Russian President Vladimir Putin's main political opponent, died on Feb. 16 in a penal colony in the town of Kharp, Yamal Nenets Autonomous District. He had been convicted in several fabricated criminal cases as part of the Kremlin's crackdown on dissent.

Leaders around the world blamed Putin for Navalny's death. It remains unclear whether the harsh prison conditions caused his death or if he was intentionally murdered.

Safranov took part in Navalny's funeral and a religious ceremony on the 40th day following his death, in accordance with Orthodox traditions. He also was one of the priests to sign a petition demanding the release of Navalny's body to his family, which prison officials refused to do for almost nine days.  

At the time of the funeral, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said he had nothing to say to Navalny's relatives and warned that anybody who took part in "unauthorized rallies" during the funeral "will be held accountable."

Faith under fire: Russia’s war on religion in Ukraine’s occupied territories
Russia’s war and occupation of large swaths of Ukraine have led to hundreds of churches being damaged or destroyed, dozens of priests killed or kidnapped, and entire religious groups that don’t conform to Moscow’s brand of Orthodoxy being banned. With entire Ukrainian cities being leveled by Russia…
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
9:52 AM

Russian man jailed for 10 years over railway sabotage, treason.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, what were previously treated as acts of hooliganism have often been tried as acts of sabotage aimed at disrupting the Kremlin's war effort and those found guilty now face far harsher punishments.
11:32 PM

Trump praises House speaker after vote on Ukraine aid.

Former U.S. President and presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump voiced support for House Speaker Mike Johnson, who allowed a vote on military aid for Ukraine after months of delays, the Guardian reported on April 23.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.