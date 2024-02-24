Skip to content
News Feed, Russia, Alexei Navalny
Russian prison authorities release Navalny's body

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk February 24, 2024 6:21 PM 2 min read
Flowers and candles are left at a memorial on Feb. 16, 2024, in front of the Russian embassy in Berlin, after the announcement that the Kremlin's most prominent critic, Alexei Navalny, had died in an Arctic prison. (John Macdougall/AFP via Getty Images)
The body of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been released to his mother, Navalny's spokesperson Kira Yarmysh announced on social media Feb. 24.

"Many thanks to all those who demanded this with us," Yarmysh said.

Navalny, Putin's main political opponent, died on Feb. 16 in a penal colony in the town of Kharp, Yamal Nenets Autonomous District. He had been convicted in several fabricated criminal cases as part of the Kremlin's crackdown on dissent.

Leaders around the world have blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin for his death. It remains unclear whether the harsh prison conditions caused his death or was an intentional murder.

Navalny's mother said on Feb. 22 that the authorities threatened that they would only transfer the body to her if she agreed to a secret funeral, as opposed to a public one.

On Feb. 23, Navalny's team said that the investigators had threatened Navalny's mother and issued an ultimatum. They said that if she did not agree to a secret funeral within three hours, they would bury Navalny at the penal colony, according to Navalny's team.

The funeral is still pending. We do not know if the authorities will interfere to carry it out as the family wants and as Alexei deserves," Yarmysh said.

"We will inform you as soon as there is news."

Yulia Navalnaya, Navalny's widow, lashed out at Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in a video released earlier in the day on Feb. 24, criticizing Russian authorities for their failure to release Navalny's remains.

"This is not even hatred - this is some kind of Satanism, paganism. What are you planning to do with his body? How far will you go to mock the man you killed?" Navalnaya said.

Believers of the Orthodox Christian faith typically commemorate nine days and then 40 days after a person's death.

Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
News Feed

2:30 PM

Russia's Supreme Court head dies in Moscow.

Vyacheslav Lebedev, who was chairman of Russia's Supreme Court since December 1991, died in Moscow on Feb. 23. Russia's judiciary has long been controlled by the Kremlin, with the country's parliament rubber stamping a heap of oppressive legislation, while courts handing out politically motivated sentences.
2:22 PM

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives in Kyiv.

"With their indomitable courage I have no doubt that the Ukrainians will win and expel Putin’s forces – provided we give them the military, political and economic help that they need," Johnson wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
1:44 PM

Zelensky: 'We are 730 days closer to victory'.

"Any normal person wants the war to end. But none of us will allow our Ukraine to end," President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video marking the two-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.