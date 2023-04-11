Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Mayor: Russia ramps up mine placement around occupied Enerhodar

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 11, 2023 6:22 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian occupying forces in Enerhodar have been placing more mines near the city, Mayor Dmytro Orlov reported on April 11.

Speaking on Ukrainian television, Orlov said that the residents of the city, located in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, are also faced with increasingly repressive measures.

According to Orlov, Russian occupying forces are employing various tactics to force Russian passports onto the local population, such as blackmail, restricting access to humanitarian aid and movement, and making direct threats.

Enerhodar is located near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which has been under Russian occupation since March 2022.

Russian forces have been using Europe's largest nuclear power plant as a military base from which to launch attacks at Ukrainian-controlled territory across the Dnipro River.

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi told CNN on March 28 that the situation at the nuclear plant is "not getting any better" and it has suffered from repeated blackouts.

Life near Russian-occupied nuclear plant: 'I don't know if tomorrow will come'
Editor’s Note: The Kyiv Independent talked to residents who are still in Russian-occupied Enerhodar and those who recently left but still have family in the city. For their safety, we do not disclose their identities. When Russian soldiers captured Enerhodar, the satellite city of the Zaporizhzhia…
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
