Mayor: Russia ramps up mine placement around occupied Enerhodar

Russian occupying forces in Enerhodar have been placing more mines near the city, Mayor Dmytro Orlov reported on April 11.

Speaking on Ukrainian television, Orlov said that the residents of the city, located in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, are also faced with increasingly repressive measures.

According to Orlov, Russian occupying forces are employing various tactics to force Russian passports onto the local population, such as blackmail, restricting access to humanitarian aid and movement, and making direct threats.

Enerhodar is located near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which has been under Russian occupation since March 2022.

Russian forces have been using Europe's largest nuclear power plant as a military base from which to launch attacks at Ukrainian-controlled territory across the Dnipro River.

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi told CNN on March 28 that the situation at the nuclear plant is "not getting any better" and it has suffered from repeated blackouts.