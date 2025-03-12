The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, War, Ukraine, Russia, United States, Trump & Ukraine, US assistance to Ukraine
Edit post

Maxar reportedly restores Ukraine's access to high-resolution satellite imagery

by Tim Zadorozhnyy March 12, 2025 10:33 AM 1 min read
Satellite image showing the Morozovsk airfield in Rostov Oblast, Russia, on March 27, 2021. (Maxar Technologies/Gerry Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. aerospace company Maxar Technologies has restored Ukraine's access to the Global Enhanced GEOINT Delivery (GEGD) service, allowing Kyiv to utilize high-resolution commercial satellite imagery again, Ukrainian media outlet Militarnyi reported on March 12, citing users of the service.

Ukraine has relied on such imagery for defense and strategic planning, including tracking Russian troop movements, assessing battlefield conditions, and monitoring damage to Russian infrastructure.

According to Militarnyi's sources, the program's resumption means Ukraine can again access critical satellite intelligence for defense operations.

The move follows U.S.-Ukraine talks in Jeddah on March 11, where Washington agreed to restart key military and intelligence support for Ukraine. On March 7, Militarnyi reported that Maxar had restricted Ukraine's access to its satellite imagery, citing unnamed users.

The company later confirmed the suspension in a statement to the Kyiv Independent, explaining that the restrictions applied specifically to imagery provided through U.S. government programs.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe said on March 5 that the U.S. had halted intelligence sharing with Ukraine in a step seen as pressure tactics to push Kyiv toward peace negotiations with Russia.

Ukraine, US to start discussing ceasefire details next week, Yermak says
“Next week, we have already agreed that at the technical expert level, the teams will start talking about all the details,” Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak said.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.