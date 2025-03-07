The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

News Feed, War, Ukraine, Russia, United States, Ukrainian armed forces, Ukraine's military intelligence, Donald Trump, Trump & Ukraine, US State Department
Maxar Technologies reportedly restricts Ukraine's access to satellite imagery

by Tim Zadorozhnyy March 7, 2025 12:14 PM 2 min read
A Maxar satellite imagery of Engels Air Base in Saratov Oblast, Russia, on Dec. 3, 2022. (Maxar Technologies)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. aerospace company Maxar Technologies has restricted Ukraine's access to its satellite imagery, the Ukrainian media outlet Militarnyi reported on March 7, citing unnamed users of the service.

Kyiv has relied on high-resolution satellite images for defense and strategic planning, tracking Russian troop movements, assessing battlefield conditions, and monitoring Russian infrastructure damage.

The alleged move follows the U.S. decision to halt intelligence sharing with Ukraine, a shift confirmed by CIA Director John Ratcliffe on March 5.

According to Militarnyi, the restriction was imposed under an order from U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, with the State Department allegedly prohibiting U.S. companies from providing satellite data to Ukraine.

The Kyiv Independent was unable to verify the claims and has contacted Maxar Technologies for confirmation but has yet to receive a response.

Ukraine's cyber community Cyberboroshno also reported the restriction, claiming that free access to satellite reconnaissance had been cut off.

"According to our information, at least private companies can buy already ordered (satellite) images through the provider," Cyberboroshno wrote on Telegram.

Washington has also frozen military aid to Kyiv as part of a broader effort to pressure President Volodymyr Zelensky into peace talks with Russia.

Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said on March 6 that Kyiv is working on alternatives to counter the loss of U.S. intelligence, including potential cooperation with European partners.

Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

