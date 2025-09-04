Majority of Poles oppose Ukraine's NATO accession, poll shows

More than half of Poles now oppose their country supporting Ukraine's bid to join NATO, according to a survey by Polish media outlet Rzeczpospolita published on Sept. 4.

The results come as Kyiv seeks NATO and EU membership for security guarantees against further Russian aggression in case of a ceasefire or a peace deal.

In the late August poll of 1,069 respondents, 52.7% opposed Warsaw backing Ukraine's NATO membership, while 33.5% favored it and 13.8% were undecided.

Support was strongest among backers of Poland's ruling parties, with 59% in favor.

Opposition was concentrated among voters of the nationalist Law and Justice party and the far-right Confederation, where 74% opposed support for Kyiv's accession.

Skepticism was high among rural residents, people over 50, those without higher education, and respondents with poor financial situations. In those groups, opposition ranged from 62% to 91%.

A similar survey conducted in August 2023 showed less resistance, with 47.7% opposing immediate Ukrainian NATO membership and 40% approving.

The shift reflects Poland's increasingly strained relations with Kyiv, fueled by disputes over agriculture, refugees, and funding.

Despite providing 4.5 billion euros ($5.2 billion) in military aid since 2022 and hosting the Rzeszow-Jasionka hub for Western weapons deliveries, Warsaw has recently cooled its once-leading role.

New Polish President Karol Nawrocki has adopted a harder line on Kyiv, vetoing legislation extending financial aid for Ukrainians in Poland. Almost 1 million Ukrainians remain in the country, second-largest population in Europe after Germany.

Historical grievances between the two nations have resurfaced amid these disputes, and Polish officials have also threatened to block Ukraine's path to the EU.