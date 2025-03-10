The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Keir Starmer, United Kingdom, France, Peace Talks
UK to host virtual summit on Ukraine on March 15 as peacekeeping plans advance

by Olena Goncharova March 10, 2025 11:34 PM 2 min read
A British union flag outside luxury residential properties in the Chelsea and Kensington borough in London, U.K., on Feb. 20, 2025. (Chris Ratcliffe / Bloomberg via Getty Images) 
U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer will host a virtual summit on March 15 to discuss support for Ukraine, following up on a similar meeting held in London earlier this month.

Downing Street confirmed the gathering, which will bring together world leaders to assess the prospects for Ukraine and ongoing military assistance. "You can expect the prime minister to host a second leaders’ meeting of the coalition of the willing, building on his Lancaster House summit," Starmer’s spokesperson told reporters, referring to the March 2 meeting in London.

As the U.K. and France continue discussions on forming a peacekeeping force for Ukraine, they remain the only countries to have publicly committed to sending troops. Other nations are expected to contribute either military personnel or other forms of support, though Russia has shown no willingness to accept such a deployment.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump has provided little reassurance regarding a potential American security guarantee for Ukraine.

Addressing recent comments from Trump, Starmer’s spokesperson pushed back against U.S. president's assertion that Ukraine "may not survive" the war against Russia.

"We’ve always said that Ukraine, at the other end of this process, must emerge as a sovereign territory," the spokesperson added, reinforcing the U.K.'s commitment to Ukrainian independence and territorial integrity.

Ongoing diplomatic and military talks between the U.K. and France aim to outline the structure and responsibilities of the proposed peacekeeping force. This week, U.K. Defense Minister John Healey and Chief of the Defense Staff Tony Radakin are scheduled to visit France for separate discussions on Ukraine. In addition, Foreign Secretary David Lammy will meet with G7 counterparts in Canada to further coordinate international support for Kyiv.

On March 10, Lammy also spoke with U.S. Seceretary of State Marco Rubio and Ukraine's Foreign Minsiter Andrii Sybiha about "how we keep the process for peace moving forward ahead of discussions in Saudi Arabia."

Author: Olena Goncharova

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.