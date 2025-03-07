The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Germany should reduce reliance on US arms amid geopolitical shifts, Airbus Defense and Space CEO says

by Tim Zadorozhnyy March 7, 2025 2:09 PM 2 min read
Michael Schoellhorn, the chief executive officer of Airbus SE Defence and Space, speaks at the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) Economy Forum in Berlin, Germany, on May 23, 2023. (Krisztian / Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Germany should reduce its dependence on U.S. defense manufacturers amid shifting political signals from Washington, the CEO of Airbus Defense and Space, Michael Schollhorn, warned in an interview with Augsburger Allgemeine, published on March 7.

Schollhorn emphasized that Berlin should prioritize European defense companies, particularly as Germany's likely next chancellor, Friedrich Merz, has announced plans to raise hundreds of billions of euros for defense and infrastructure.

"If we continue to buy off-the-shelf products from the United States with this higher defense spending, we are cementing our dependence on others," Schollhorn said.

The business executive added that Denmark may already realize that purchasing U.S.-made F-35 fighter jets was a questionable decision, mainly "if they actually had to defend Greenland."

Schollhorn's remarks follow U.S. President Donald Trump's controversial statement on March 4, in which he once again expressed interest in acquiring Greenland through purchase or force.

Schollhorn argued that Europe's defense industries must collaborate more closely instead of competing individually.

"We need not only an increase in defense spending at the national level but also a coordinated approach among key European countries," he said.

The comments come amid growing scrutiny of Trump's foreign policy, as the U.S. president has echoed Kremlin narratives, sidelined Kyiv and Europe in direct talks with Moscow, and accused President Volodymyr Zelensky of prolonging Russia's war.

On March 6, Trump also cast doubt on Washington's commitment to defending its NATO partners, saying that the U.S. will not protect those that fail to meet defense spending targets.

During a meeting with Zelensky on Feb. 28, Trump said that Europe should take responsibility for Ukraine's security and refused to offer U.S. guarantees.

Washington has since frozen all military aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine, a move widely seen as an attempt to pressure Kyiv into negotiations with Moscow.

Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

