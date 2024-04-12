Help us serve you better. Take a survey now

Macron: France to participate in global peace summit in June

by Kateryna Hodunova April 12, 2024 4:37 PM 2 min read
French President Emmanuel Macron speaks to the media at the end of an EU Summit in the Justus Lipsius building, the EU Council headquarters on March 22, 2024, in Brussels, Belgium. (Thierry Monasse/Getty Images)
France will participate in the next edition of the global summit dedicated to peace in Ukraine, the country's president Emmanuel Macron confirmed on April 12.

The Swiss government confirmed on April 10 that it would host the global peace summit on Russia's war against Ukraine in June at the Burgenstock resort in the canton of Nidwalden.

The participants are expected to discuss Kyiv's 10-point peace formula and create a joint document on the steps that must be taken to restore Ukraine's sovereignty.

Macron, who made the comments while visiting a defense enterprise near Bordeaux, congratulated Switzerland for hosting the forum, saying this initiative could "unite all the countries in preparing peace conditions."

"We will be at the meeting, proposed to Switzerland, with all the countries which want long-lasting peace," the French president said. "Peace that respects international law and rules."

Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis previously said that Russia must participate in a global peace summit "sooner or later," adding that Switzerland had invited it as well.

Russia refused to participate even if invited before the place of the summit was confirmed.

President Volodymyr Zelensky, in turn, stressed in March that Ukraine "does not see a place for Russia" during the peace summit, as it continues to attack Ukraine on a daily basis.

Author: Kateryna Hodunova
