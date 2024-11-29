Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
Goal: 1,000 new members for our birthday. Gift a membership to your friend and help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Become a member Gift membership
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Rostov Oblast, Oil depot, Russian oil industry, oil refineries
Edit post

Oil depot burning in Russia's Rostov Oblast amid drone attack, local media reports

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn November 29, 2024 5:57 AM 2 min read
Illustrative image: The oil depot in Pryluki, Belarus (Source: National Resistance Center)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A large fire has engulfed an oil depot in Russia's Rostov Oblast overnight on Nov. 29, local media reported.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing large clouds of smoke over the FDKU Atlas oil depot in the Kamensk-Shakhtinsky District of Rostov Oblast. Videos of the fire posted on various Telegram channels appear to show a large blaze engulfing the night sky.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the location of reported fire. Ukraine's military has not yet commented on the reported attack.

Ahead of the start of the blaze, acting Rostov Oblast Governor Yuri Slyusar claimed Russian air defenses intercepted 30 Ukrainian drones in the northwest of the region. The governor added that emergency services are "extinguishing a large fire at an industrial site," without specifying the location.

Slyusar also claimed two houses were damaged in the Masalovka and Dyachkino communities amid the drone attack.

Ukraine routinely strikes Russian oil bases and weapons depots in an attempt to diminish Russia's fighting power in its war against Ukraine.

Ukrainian strikes have targeted weapons storage facilities, military bases, and oil depots in Rostov Oblast in an attempt to slow Russian advances in Eastern Ukraine and pressure Russians to call for an end to the war.

Ukrainian drones previously struck the FDKU Atlas oil facility in August, a military intelligence (HUR) source confirmed to the Kyiv Independent.

In recent months Ukraine has tried to move Russia's war away from its own territory, striking targets deeper inside Russia. On Oct. 31, a Ukrainian drone struck an oil refinery in the city of Ufa in Russia's Bashkortostan Republic, which lies some 1,500 kilometers from the Russia-Ukraine border.

Fossil fuels are the primary drivers of the Russian economy and the main source of revenue for the Kremlin's war machine. Despite Western sanctions, Russia still provides oil and gas to other countries around the world, primarily India and China.

‘It’s excruciating’ – Ukrainians describe surviving Russian attacks that cost them health, loved ones, and homes
WARNING: This article contains descriptions of graphic scenes. Anna Kotova was chatting with her sister on a video call, admiring her image on the screen. It was her 19th birthday, and for the first time in a while, she was feeling good about how she looked. “I used to dye
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko



Author: Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Three years of reporting, funded by our readers.
Millions read the Kyiv Independent, but only one in 10,000 readers makes a financial contribution. Thanks to our community we've been able to keep our reporting free and accessible to everyone. For our third birthday, we're looking for 1,000 new members to help fund our mission and to help us prepare for what 2025 might bring.
Three years. Millions of readers. All thanks to 12,000 supporters.
It’s thanks to readers like you that we can celebrate another birthday this November. We’re looking for another 1,000 members to help fund our mission, keep our journalism accessible for all, and prepare for whatever 2025 might bring. Consider gifting a membership today or help us spread the word.
Help us get 1,000 new members!
Become a member Gift membership
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

9:15 PM

Zelensky signs law on 'historic' tax increase.

The bill, which was passed by the Ukrainian parliament on Oct. 10, will raise taxes by Hr 8 billion ($192 million) in 2024 and Hr 141 billion ($3.4 billion) in 2025, lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak said, as the country struggles to shore up its budget deficit amid Russia's ongoing full-scale war.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.