The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent's War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Local authorities: Missiles hit sites in Odesa, Vinnytsia oblasts

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 26, 2023 12:01 PM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

At least several sites were hit by Russian missiles in Ukraine on the morning of Jan. 26, according to the reports of local authorities.

Russia launched a mass missile attack on Ukraine on the morning of Jan. 26, firing at least 30 missiles, according to Ukraine's Air Force.

Most of the missiles were downed. Air defense was heard working over several regions.

An energy facility in Odesa Oblast and an unidentified site in Vinnytsia Oblast were hit.

One person was killed and two wounded by the fragments of a Russian missile targeting Kyiv and downed by air defense in the capital's southern Holosiivsky District on the morning of Jan. 26, according to Kyiv City Military Administration. The civilian killed in the attack was a 55-year-old man.

Serhii Popko, head of Kyiv City Military Administration, later said that Russia had launched 20 missiles at the city of Kyiv, all of which were downed by Ukrainian air defense.

Earlier, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said there were explosions in the Dniprovskyi district on Kyiv's left bank as well. He added that the first responders were heading to the site, and the details of the attack would follow.

In Kyiv Oblast, the local administration reported damage to civilian infrastructure facilities and residential buildings but "no casualties."

The head of Kyiv Oblast's police, Andrii Nebytov, said that fragments of Russian missiles had already been found in several districts of the region.

Russian forces struck energy infrastructure sites in at least two Ukrainian regions on Jan. 26, causing "significant problems with electricity supply," according to Odesa Oblast Governor Maksym Marchenko.

Vinnytsia Oblast was also hit, said Governor Serhii Borzov, but didn't provide information on damages. He added that the first responders were working on the site, and there were no casualties.

Yuriy Ihnat, the spokesman of Ukraine's Air Force, confirmed that targets in several regions had been hit by Russian missiles, including in Vinnytsia Oblast. Earlier, he said that Russia had launched "at least 30 missiles" at Ukraine.

Ukraine's private energy company DTEK said it was performing emergency shutdowns in Kyiv city and Kyiv, Odesa, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts due to a missile attack. Local authorities in Sumy and Kirovohrad oblasts also reported power outages.

Russia has repeatedly attacked Ukraine's critical infrastructure with hundreds of missiles and drones since Oct. 10, killing dozens of civilians and severely damaging the country's energy system.

Russia admitted that Ukraine's energy infrastructure is among its primary targets. According to the Geneva Conventions, targeting vital public infrastructure constitutes a war crime.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
