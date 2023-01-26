Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Thursday, January 26, 2023

Mayor: 1 killed, 2 injured in Russian Jan. 26 attack on Kyiv

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 26, 2023 11:01 am
Russian troops hit a non-residential building in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district on the morning of Jan. 26, killing one person and wounding two more, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported. According to Kyiv City Military Administration, a missile fragment fell on the district and killed the person, a 55-year-old man. 

Earlier, Klitschko said there were explosions in the Dniprovskyi district on Kyiv’s left bank as well. He added that the first responders were heading to the site, and the details of the attack would follow. 

