Thursday, January 26, 2023

DTEK cuts off power in some regions amid ongoing Russian missile attack

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 26, 2023 8:52 am
Ukraine’s private energy company DTEK said that it is performing emergency shutdowns in Kyiv city and Kyiv, Odesa, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts due to a missile attack.

“This is a forced preemptive step that will avoid significant damage to the energy infrastructure if enemy missiles reach the target,” DTEK wrote on Telegram on Jan. 26.

Air raid alert is on in all Ukrainian regions.

Earlier, Odesa Oblast Governor Maksym Marchenko reported that Russia prepares to launch a massive missile attack on Ukraine using aircraft and ships.

Head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, said that the first missiles have already been intercepted. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
